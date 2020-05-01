‘John Wick 4’ Release Delayed Until May 2022 as Lionsgate Announces More Updates

Click here to read the full article.

Lionsgate has confirmed the release of “John Wick: Chapter 4” is being pushed a year from May 2021 to May 27, 2022. The next installment in the Keanu Reeves-starring action franchise was announced not long after “John Wick: Chapter 3” opened in May 2019 to over $50 million at the domestic box office. The move makes logistical sense, considering that Reeves still has to finish production on “The Matrix 4.” The Warner Bros. tentpole was several weeks into filming when production was halted. “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski said this week he was more or less expecting a new release date for “Chapter 4.”

“‘The Matrix’ was only four weeks in when this all happened,” Stahelski said. “So, Keanu’s gotta go finish his commitment up on ‘The Matrix,’ which is a big deal and which I think will probably take him until the end of the year. Then we have to go into our prep mode and then we’ll start. So release dates … who knows right now.”

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is one of several Lionsgate movies that has gotten a new release date today. Filling the May 2021 gap left by “Chapter 4” will be “Spiral,” the “Saw” reboot that the studio originally dated for May 15, 2020. “Spiral” will now open on May 21, 2021. The Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson sequel “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” is also being pushed back a year from August 2020 to August 20, 2021.

“As audiences from around the world head back to theaters, most will return feeling that specialness that only the traditional theatrical experience can offer,” Damon Wolf, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Distribution, said in a statement. “Lionsgate is thrilled to present such a wide variety of films with many more to come. From great branded IP to unique stories from new voices, the terrifying reimagined and some truly hysterical comedy, we join with our partners in exhibition in welcoming movie lovers back to their favorite theaters with something special for everyone.”

A complete list of Lionsgate release updates are listed below, courtesy of the studio.

“Fatale” – release date 10/30/2020. In this suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller, a successful sports agent, Darren (Michael Ealy), watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he becomes entangled in a police investigation led by a discredited, disgraced and determined detective (Hilary Swank), with whom he had a wild one night stand. Directed by Deon Taylor.

“Voyagers” – release date 11/25/2020. With the future of the human race in danger, a group of young men and women, bred for enhanced intelligence and to suppress emotional impulses, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the hunger for power. “Voyagers” is a euphoric thriller about the explosive awakening of our most primal desires. Starring Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Colin Farrell, the film is written and directed by Neil Burger.

“The Asset” – release date 4/23/2021. Rembrandt (Michael Keaton) and Anna (Maggie Q), two of the world’s premier assassins, traverse the globe, competing for high profile contracts. When Anna’s mentor (Samuel L. Jackson) is murdered, she and Rembrandt must form an uneasy alliance to track down the killer and avenge his death. Martin Campbell directs.

“Spiral” – release date 5/21/2021. A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in “Spiral,” the terrifying new chapter from the book of “Saw.” Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman (SAW II, III, and IV).

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” – release date 7/16/2021. Next summer break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you “Bridesmaids” (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.” Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever. Romance, friendship, a villain’s evil plot…Hold onto your culottes, BARB AND STAR arrive in theaters SUMMER 2021! The film also stars Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans, Jr., Wendi Mclendon-Covey, Vanessa Bayer, Fortune Feimster, Rose Abdoo, Phyllis Smith and Reyn Doi. Directed by Josh Greenbaum.

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” – release date 8/20/2021. Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are back again as the lethal odd couple, with Salma Hayek giving them all they can handle with her attitude and her own killer instinct. The trio are forced into another life-threatening mission to save Europe from a vengeful and powerful zealot. Joining this all-star cast are Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman. Directed by Patrick Hughes.

“American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” – release date 12/10/2021. From Kingdom Story Company and the Erwin Brothers comes a film based on the incredible true story of Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to become a two time NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” – release date 5/27/2022. The fourth installment of the blockbuster franchise, starring Keanu Reeves and directed by Chad Stahelski.

