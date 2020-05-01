‘John Wick 4’ Pushed to Summer 2022, Chris Rock’s ‘Saw’ Movie ‘Spiral’ Moves to 2021

“John Wick: Chapter 4” starring Keanu Reeves has been pushed back from its 2021 release date a full year to May 27, 2022 as part of a shuffle of Lionsgate’s release calendar, the latest studio to do so in the wake of the coronavirus.

Lionsgate also pushed back Chris Rock’s new take on the “Saw” franchise called “Spiral,” moving it a full year to May 21, 2021 after it was meant to open this May.

The Deon Taylor thriller “Fatale” is also moving to October 30, 2020. Neil Burger’s sci-fi “Voyagers” starring Tye Sheridan and Colin Farrell, Lily-Rose Depp and Fionn Whitehead will now open November 25, 2020. “The Asset,” an assassin film with Michael Keaton and Maggie Q, will now open on April 23, 2021. “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” with Kristen Wiig will open July 16, 2021. The Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson sequel “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” will open August 20, 2021. And “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story,” will now open December 10, 2021.

Staying put on their release dates are the Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley film “Chaos Walking,” which opens Jan. 22, 2021, “The Devil’s Light” on Jan. 8, 2021 and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” a meta-comedy starring Nicolas Cage, which opens on Mar. 19, 2021.

The horror film “Run” remains without a release date after previously being pulled from the calendar, and Jon Gunn’s “Jesus Revolution” is now without a release date as well.

“As audiences from around the world head back to theaters, most will return feeling that specialness that only the traditional theatrical experience can offer. Lionsgate is thrilled to present such a wide variety of films with many more to come. From great branded IP to unique stories from new voices, the terrifying reimagined and some truly hysterical comedy, we join with our partners in exhibition in welcoming movie lovers back to their favorite theaters with something special for everyone,” Damon Wolf, chief marketing officer and head of global distribution at Lionsgate said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Lionsgate announced that the horror film “Antebellum” starring Janelle Monáe would be its first summer release of 2020 and will open on Aug. 21. The studio also acquired what will be the next film from the duo behind “Antebellum,” Bush+Renz, an apocalyptic movie called “Rapture.”

The fourth “John Wick” film, the action franchise with Reeves playing a retired, master assassin on the run from countless other killers, was actually meant to open on the same day as “The Matrix 4” in 2021.

Just about every studio has been forced to push back tentpole summer releases and juggle their calendars for years ahead as they write off the summer of 2020, with no major studio movies coming out until late July.

