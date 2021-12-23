'John Wick 4' Officially Delayed Until 2023

John Wick 4 has been delayed once again.

Originally slated to debut alongside Keanu Reeves' other project The Matrix Resurrections back in May this year, the fourth installment of the popular assassin franchise had already been delayed until the same month of 2022 initially, but now Lionsgate has once again pushed back its release date, going all the way into 2023.

The announcement comes shortly after production wrapped for the film back in October when Reeves gifted his team of four stuntmen a Rolex Submariner each. No particular reason was provided for the new delay, but given the number of films being held back by COVID-19, it shouldn't come as a surprise to fans.

On top of John Wick 4, the franchise is also branching off with its own prequels and spin-offs, including The Continental featuring Mel Gibson and Ballerina with Ana de Armas. For John Wick 4 itself, an all-star cast will be joining Reeves, including Hong Kong martial arts star Donnie Yen, Mortal Kombat frontman Hiroyuki Sanada, Japanese-British musician Rina Sawayama, and the return of Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne.

John Wick 4 is now slated to hit theaters March 24, 2023.

Elsewhere in entertainment, Michael Keaton is reportedly reprising his role as Batman again in Batgirl.