John Whaite: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and what is he famous for?

Former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite is one of the celebrity contestants taking to the dance floor for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 33-year-old, who was born in Chorley, Lancashire, won the third series of Great British Bake Off in 2012, aged 23.

Since then, he’s worked as a baker and television personality, appearing on shows with regular cooking slots like Lorraine, Steph’s Packed Lunch, This Morning, What’s Cooking?, The Alan Titchmarsh Show and Sunday Brunch.

As well as releasing four cookery books, Whaite also presented cookery competition show Chopping Block with Rosemary Shrager on ITV.

On this year’s show, Whaite is going to be one half of the first all-male partnership on the show, with a soon-to-be-announced professional from Strictly.

Whaite said he was “grateful, excited, and nervous” about joining Strictly after his appearance on the show was confirmed by current Great British Bake Off co-host Matt Lucas on BBC Radio 2’s breakfast show.

Speaking about his upcoming appearance on the show, Whaite said: “I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth.

“What’s more exciting for me, is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion.

“Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts!”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC One.

