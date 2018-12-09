John Wall says he shouldn't have played against Cavaliers after scoring just 1 point

Wizards guard John Wall didn't have a strong performance against the Cavaliers — and he knows it.

Wall didn't make much of an impact in Washington's 116-101 loss to Cleveland on Saturday, scoring a career-low one point off a free throw and he didn't complete any field goals or 3-pointers.

He told reporters after the game that he has been dealing with a bone spur in his left heel and shouldn't have played Saturday because he couldn't run around the court, according to the Associated Press.

"I couldn't move," he said. "Couldn't run. Probably shouldn't have played. That's my fault. ... I've had it for a while."

Wall also indicated he didn't look at his stats because he already knew he had struggled.

"I didn't have to look at it," he said. "I already knew it without looking at it. First game of my life. One free throw. No field goals."

Bradley Beal helped lead the Wizards with a team-high 27 points, but he expressed frustration with how the team played. Washington had won three straight before losing to the Cavaliers and Beal called it "unacceptable."

"This game was unacceptable on many fronts," Beal said. "We've got to be disciplined. We didn't come out with the same focus we had the last three games."

The Wizards (11-15) will have a day off before facing the Pacers (16-10) on the road Monday.