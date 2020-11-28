John Travolta thanks fans for support on first Thanksgiving since death of wife Kelly Preston

Actors Kelly Preston and John Travolta attend the "Gotti" New York premiere at SVA Theater on June 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Hollywood legend John Travolta has thanked fans for their continued support on the first Thanksgiving since his wife Kelly Preston died.

Travolta and Preston had been married for 29 years when she lost her two-year battle with cancer in July.

The world mourned with the Grease star when the news broke, and the 66-year-old used Thanksgiving to take to social media to show his gratitude to fans.

Read more: John Travolta shares birthday tribute to 10-year-old son Benjamin just months after wife's death

Travolta uploaded a video with his message, telling his three million Instagram followers: “Happy Thanksgiving everyone.”

Addressing the camera in the clip, he said: “I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year.

“Happy Thanksgiving and always love.”

Travolta and actor Preston married in 1991 and had three children, Jett, who tragically died aged 16 in 2009, Ella, 20, and ten-year-old Ben.

Ella was one of the people to respond to Travolta’s post, simply putting a series of love heart emojis.

One follower replied: “Happy Thanksgiving to you and your sweet family. Kelly would be so proud of you all for your love and strength.”

John Travolta with Kelly Preston. (Photo by ARNAL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Another said: “Always in our hearts JT. Keep living and loving as she would want you to do!”

Travolta also used the platform to tell people of his wife’s passing.

Read more: John Travolta opens up on son Jett’s tragic death

He told followers in July: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.

“I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.

“All my love, JT.”

Watch: Olivia Newton-John on living with cancer