John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up

John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out.

The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday.

"This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta wrote alongside a video of the dog licking his face repeatedly.

In the video, Travolta uses a bit of a baby voice with the animal, but his words are essentially undecipherable as he gets slobbered on by the aforementioned Peanut.

Peanut appears to be a new name for the dog once known to the world as Mac N Cheese. Travolta adopted her for his son after Jamie Lee Curtis brought her on stage as she honored Betty White and her dedication to animal welfare during the Oscars In Memoriam segment this year. The dog, along with a few other pups, was "dumped in a box outside" of an animal shelter, Paw Works co-founder Chad Atkins told PEOPLE.

The newly named Peanut, her three siblings and their mother were all dropped off outside of the Avenal Animal Shelter in Avenal, Calif. And by the time the 94th Academy Awards rolled around, she was the only one who had yet to find a home. While a trained dog was initially going to be picked for the segment, Curtis refused.

"It was actually Jamie Lee Curtis who said, 'No, no, no, we can't do that. Betty White is known for her compassion for four-legged friends, and she was always a huge advocate of animal rescue. It has to be a rescue animal,' " Atkins said.

It was only after the show when Travolta locked eyes with the pup, held her for 30 minutes and agreed to adopt. "So it's happily ever after for her now," Atkins, who brought the dog to the Travolta family the following day, said.

"I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little Mac & Cheese and are taking her home today," Curtis wrote after the ceremony. "It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White and it shines a light and AMPLIFIES the message that heroes who, like Betty, and Chad from @pawworks and Nancy from @perfect_pet_rescue and the team at @maedayrescue and the hundreds of thousands of other rescues, who love and support ANIMALS, that rescuing animals and offering them shelter from the storm of life and a warm and loving home is one of life's most important actions we humans can take! #adoptdontshop."

During the segment, Curtis encouraged those present and those at home to adopt an animal, calling White "a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this."

Travolta's Instagram isn't just full of puppy love, either. He also shares quite a few clips of Ben, including one of his child practicing his parkour skills at an indoor adventure gym. In the clip posted in April, Ben uses monkey bars to swing across platforms, and Travolta appropriately added the caption "My Spider-Man Ben!" onto the video.

As for other members of the Travolta fam, John's daughter Ella, 22, who he also shares with late wife Kelly Preston, released her debut single "Dizzy" at the top of the year.

"She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous," Travolta previously told PEOPLE in 2020 of the pride he has for Ella. "I don't know how she came to be, and I don't take any credit other than just adoring her," the proud dad shared at the time. "And maybe that's a valid contribution."