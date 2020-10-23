John Travolta Shares Sweet Throwback Photo of His 'Babies' Daughter Ella and Son Ben

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic John Travolta

John Travolta is cherishing every moment with his children.

The actor shared an adorable throwback photo on Instagram Thursday showing his daughter Ella Bleu, 20, holding her little brother Benjamin, 9, when he was a toddler.

"TBT 'My babies,' " Travolta, 66, wrote in the caption.

The Grease star previously shared at throwback photo earlier this month in honor of his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died in July after a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

The photo Travolta shared was of his 1991 wedding to Preston in a side-by-side shot of his own parents' wedding.

"Happy Birthday hon!" he wrote in the caption. "I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."

Preston is survived by Travolta and their kids Ella and Benjamin. The couple also shared a son Jett, who died at 16 after suffering a seizure in 2009.

A family representative told PEOPLE exclusively of Preston’s death on July 12, saying in a statement, "On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer."

One month after Preston's death, Travolta and Ella honored the late actress with a sweet dance in her memory.

In the short Instagram clip, shared on Aug. 21, Travolta twirled his daughter around on the dance floor as piano music could be heard in the background.

"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma,” Travolta captioned the touching video, noting that "dancing with me" was “one of Kelly’s favorite things."

