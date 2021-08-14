John Travolta Reminisces On His Famous Dance With Princess Diana

Photo credit: Handout - Getty Images

John Travolta recently revealed that it was First Lady Nancy Reagan who suggested he ask the Princess of Wales to dance during her famed White House visit.

Reagan told Travolta that she would escort him to Diana at midnight, when he should ask her to dance.

It turns out that Nancy Reagan was pulling strings behind the scenes for Princess Diana. John Travolta recently revealed that it was the First Lady who suggested he ask the Princess of Wales to dance during her famed White House visit.

In a clip from the new special In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales, shared by People, Travolta remembers getting invited to the White House in 1985 to meet Diana. He noted that he "went with a very humble attitude" to the dinner because he felt he "was an extra in a room of very important people." However, as the evening progressed, the First Lady approached the Grease actor with a special request.

Photo credit: Handout - Getty Images

"About 10 o'clock at night, Nancy Reagan tapped on my shoulder and said, 'The princess, her fantasy is to dance with you. Would you like to dance with her tonight?'" he recalled. "And I said, 'Well of course.'"

The First Lady then told Travolta that she would escort him to Diana at midnight, when he should ask her to dance.

When he went over to speak with Diana, Travolta remembered, "My heart starts to race, you know, and I tap her on the shoulder and she turns around and looks at me, and she had that kind of bashful dip [of her chin] that she did, and she looked up at me, and I said, 'Would you care to dance with me?' and she said 'Yes.'"

The pair then approached the dance floor of Cross Hall in the White House. "I took her and the whole room cleared," Travolta noted. "We danced for what felt like 15 minutes."

Once the dancing ended, Travolta recalled feeling like he was in a fairytale. "It was a storybook moment. We bowed when it was over, and, you know, she was off, and I was off, and my carriage turned into a pumpkin," he shared, laughing.

You Might Also Like