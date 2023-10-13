John Travolta and Daughter Ella Share Birthday Tributes to Late Kelly Preston: 'You Inspire Me Every Day'

The actor and his daughter paid tribute to the late Preston on Friday, on what would have been her 61st birthday

Michael Tran/FilmMagic; Ella Bleu Travolta/Instagram John Travolta; Ella Bleu Travolta and Kelly Preston

John Travolta and daughter Ella Bleu Travolta are honoring Kelly Preston on her 61st birthday.

On Friday, the 69-year-old actor shared a stunning throwback photo of his late wife as she posed for a photoshoot, writing in the caption, "Happy Birthday Kelly! We love you!"

Celebrity comments poured in to celebrate Preston including fellow actress Sharon Stone, who left four heart-eye emojis.

"Absolutely!!!!! ❤️," added Joey Lawrence, while Sammy Hagar noted that Preston was a Libra "all the way ❤️."

Aside from adding a string of heart emojis in the comments of her dad's post, Ella, 23, posted an adorable throwback photo of herself as a young child, with one arm around her mama on what appeared to be an earlier birthday of Preston's.

"Happy Birthday mama, you inspire me everyday❤️❤️❤️," Ella wrote.

In the comments of Ella's post, producer Kimberly Heath-Carrico shared a touching story about the "down to earth" Preston, writing, "One year when we were doing a photograph session for the Sunscreen Film Festival in Saint Petersburg the photographer dropped his lens cap cover, and your mom went running after it grabbed it and handed it to the man."

In a second comment, Heath-Carrico said that, at another film festival, Preston "told everybody she had to leave early because it was your birthday! How precious even at a time when she could’ve put her career in a place above anything else she chose family she chose you!!! She loved you greatly!!!"

"She was that genuine to all that she met," added Heath-Carrico. "She also taught me how to pose for a picture ... she was a dear, sweet, precious human. May you embody her your whole life! She was like a butterfly. Her beauty was seen, and she gently touched all in a way that was ethereal."



Ella Bleu Travolta Instagram John Travolta and Kelly Preston with daughter Ella

Preston, who tied the knot with Travolta in 1991, died of breast cancer in 2020 at the age of 57.

Last month, the Grease actor celebrated their anniversary, sharing a video of Ella walking elegantly in a beautiful floral dress while the song “The Shadow of Your Smile" played over the clip.

“Our baby girl Ella in celebration of Kelly’s and my wedding anniversary,” Travolta wrote in the Instagram caption. "I’m so proud of you!! I know Mama would be too!”

"I love you both so much❤️," Ella wrote in a comment.

As well as Ella, Travolta and Preston shared their late son Jett, who was born in 1992, and son Benjamin, 12.

