John Travolta Adopts Mac N Cheese, The Dog Jamie Lee Curtis Brought To The Oscars

Some people may have gone home with Oscars on Sunday night, but John Travolta ended up with the best prize of all.

The “Pulp Fiction” actor and his young son Ben have adopted Mac N Cheese, the dog who Jamie Lee Curtis brought on stage during her tribute to the late Betty White in the award show’s “In Memoriam” segment.

Travolta shared the news, and a photo of the happy trio, on Instagram.

Curtis responded with a gushing post of her own, calling the development a “MAGICAL ending to the story from last night.”

The “Halloween” star said she “reconnected” with Travolta, with whom she appeared in the 1984 movie “Perfect,” at the Oscars. After she left, someone texted her a photo of Travolta holding the dog.

“I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little mac & cheese and are taking her home today,” she wrote.

Paw Works, the California animal rescue group that had been caring for Mac N Cheese, also posted about the adoption on social media.

“On a night of winners and losers, we think Mac N Cheese is the biggest winner of all!” the group wrote.

Curtis had taken the dog on stage, and encouraged people to adopt rescue pets, to honor White and her legacy of helping animals.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

