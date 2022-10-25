John Tory promises work on 'unfinished business' in third term as Toronto mayor

TORONTO — John Tory thanked residents for handing him a strong third mandate as mayor of Canada's most populous city on Monday, after a campaign that heard him tout his years of experience in Toronto's top office in his bid for re-election.

Tory, 68, beat out 30 mostly unknown candidates after many criticized his record on transit and housing -- two issues he highlighted as priorities he wants to continue working on during his third term.

"We have unfinished business that I'm absolutely determined to see though," he said in his election night speech.

Tory said he would work with the federal and provincial governments to get more housing built, along with other priorities like affordability and economic recovery from the pandemic, saying he wants the city to "fashion the kind of recovery that leaves nobody behind."

The newly re-elected mayor also stressed his intention to keep "hate and division" seen elsewhere in the world out of city politics.

"I will continue to lead in a positive way which unites," he said.

Tory's win comes as he's faced criticism about the state of Toronto under his leadership.

Opponents noted the high cost of housing, aging infrastructure, overflowing garbage bins and shuttered parks. Tory's main challenger, progressive urbanist Gil Penalosa, had said he was motivated to run after talking with residents who felt the city was "falling apart."

In his concession speech, Penalosa highlighted the trend of Toronto residents being driven out of the city due to the high cost of living. The urban planner also commented on dissatisfaction among residents of all demographics.

“Everybody thinks it’s good, but for someone else,” he said of the city’s voters. “John Tory has the opportunity in the next four years to make it good for everyone.”

Tory's housing plan aims to address the city's housing shortage in several ways, including by permitting more "missing middle housing," which includes duplexes and small apartment blocks, and making it easier to build mid-rise apartments along major transit corridors.

He's also proposed to streamline the building process with the creation of a new division at city hall and plans to ask the province to allow the city to enact a "use it or lose it" policy that would mandate developers to start building on approved but undeveloped land or face higher taxes and have zoning approvals expire.

Tory has hinted at the possibility of using new so-called strong mayor powers granted by the province to the leaders of Toronto and Ottawa to pass some of his proposed housing plan if it faces opposition.

The re-elected mayor's other campaign promises included a pledge to keep taxes below the rate of inflation and a commitment to the city's $28-billion transit plan, led by the province.

In his third term, Tory will have to deal with the city's estimated $857-million pandemic-driven budget shortfall.

- With files from Holly McKenzie-Sutter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2022.

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

