John Torode asked Lisa Faulkner out with love letter

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode began dating in 2012 after the Australian chef asked her out in a letter. (Getty Images)

Lisa Faulkner has revealed husband John Torode asked her out by writing her a letter.

The pair met when the former EastEnders actress won Celebrity MasterChef in 2010 - a show judged and presented by Torode. The couple began dating in 2012 after the Australian chef, 54, wrote to her expressing his love.

Faulkner, 48, told the Radio Times: “I was surprised. I knew we'd had a couple of nice times where we met, chatted, had fun and talked a lot. So we were friends, and it didn't come out of the blue, but I thought it was a very gentlemanly thing to do, a letter.”

The couple - who currently co-present ITV show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen - tied the knot in October last year.

Lisa Faulkner, won 'Celebrity MasterChef' in 2010. (PA)

Faulkner said: “It's funny that nearly half of our marriage has been in lockdown! It's a good job I like him!

“I have to say, the novelty of calling him my husband hasn't worn off in any way. Sometimes he will say, 'You're my wife', and I think, 'Oh, that's so exciting'.”

Faulker was previously married to actor Chris Coghill between 2005 and 2011 and they share a 14-year-old adopted daughter, Billie.

Meanwhile, Torode, 54, separated from first wife Jessica in 2011, the mother of two of his children Jonah, 12, and Lulu, ten. He also has another two grown-up children Marcel and Casper from a previous relationship.

Torode and Faulkner were married at Aynhoe Park, a Grade II listed building, in Northamptonshire on Thursday 24th October. Guests at the wedding included MasterChef co-host Gregg Wallace and Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

Faulkner made her name starring in BBC medical drama Holby City playing Dr Victoria Merrick from 1999 to 2001.

She took part in BBC reality show Celebrity MasterChef in 2010 and was crowned the winner by judges Torode and Wallace.