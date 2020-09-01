John Thompson’s legendary career shows we still have much work to do

John Thompson didn’t want to be first. Being first wasn’t what validated the discipline, the consistency, the bone-crushing intimidation of “Hoya Paranoia”, the program he spearheaded at Georgetown for 24 consecutive postseason appearances.

In 1984, fielding an all-Black roster, he became the first Black coach to lead his team to the NCAA title. According to Milton Katz’s autobiography of coaching legend and civil rights activist John McLendon, Thompson was asked if he was proud of being first. “If I am a pioneer in 1984,” he replied, “it is only because men more qualified than I were wrongly denied the opportunity.”

Being first, to Thompson, said less about him and more about the racist establishment that locked out his peers and mentors. Thompson’s victory prompted celebration — hope for a more equitable future despite the absence of the self-examination and work required to achieve it. It should have prompted a reckoning with the past.

The legendary coach died at 78 on Monday, at a time, according to NBC, when just 29.2 percent of Division I men’s teams and five of 30 NBA teams are led by Black head coaches. The numbers get worse when HBCU’s are factored out and as programs get bigger. In both leagues, Black coaches are rarely asked to coach championship-level talent.

Thompson was unapologetically Black from inside the Ivory Tower, refusing to stick to sports at the Catholic, practically all-white pipeline to the Senate Beltway that was Georgetown in the 1970s. For this, he became a mentor and a hero to aspiring Black coaches. But if Thompson’s ethics— empathy, righteousness, a demand for fairness, for justice — were truly embodied by the basketball world that is celebrating him this week, the need for more heroes, for more Thompsons, wouldn’t persist.

McLendon, Thompson’s mentor, could have been first. He ran roughshod over the rest of the NAIA and was the first to win three consecutive titles, and in 1967 at Cleveland State, he became the first Black person to coach at a white university.

McLendon planted the seeds of the game’s evolution at North Carolina Central University (then the North Carolina College for Negroes) from 1941-52 as head coach. Intrigued by his fast-break offense, coaches at Duke invited him to join them on their bench for a game — but he’d have to wear a white jacket, so the crowd would think he was a steward. He refused, according to Katz’s biography.

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks take a knee during the national anthem as a John Thompson tribute screen is displayed before their game Monday. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) More

If he were white, Duke might have hired him.

The late North Carolina coach Dean Smith first learned of the famous “Four Corners” offense, which he is often credited for, from his friend, McLendon. In Dan Klores’, Jackie MacMullan’s and Rafe Bartholomew’s’ “Basketball: A Love Story”, Philadelphia basketball legend Sonny Hill said, “[The offense] caught on because he was a white coach with a national audience, even though it was something that was done regularly prior to that at the Black colleges.”

The late Ben Jobe, a legendary basketball coach, told Klores and Co. about how Adolf Rupp, who made Kentucky a powerhouse basketball program, used to visit McLendon for advice. Black ideas were valued even if Black people weren’t.

Jobe, in fact, could have been second. He was hired to coach historically black Southern University in 1986, propelling it to the NCAA tournament four times, fueled by a system that implored players to shoot in the first eight seconds of the shot clock. Sound familiar?

Clarence “Big House” Gaines, who coached at Winston-Salem State University for 47 years, posited that after college athletics were integrated and Black players opted for the spotlight and resources of blue-chip programs, Black colleges — and by proxy, Black coaches — lost their power. Gaines, who died in 2005, is the fifth-winningest coach in the history of college basketball.

