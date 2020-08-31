John Thompson commanded the ultimate respect. Just ask D.C.'s biggest drug kingpin

During the late 1980s, Rayful Edmond operated a violent and highly profitable drug trafficking operation in Washington D.C. He was considered equal parts brilliant, charismatic and ruthless.

Maybe that’s not the most obvious way to start a tribute to Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson, who passed away at the age of 78 on Monday.

Or maybe there is no better example of the power Thompson wielded and the respect he commanded not just inside college basketball, but across society itself.

Edmond never played alongside Thompson when he was a part of two NBA Championship teams in Boston in the 1960s. He didn’t play for Thompson as he won 596 college games and became the first African American coach to win a national title in 1984. He wasn’t one of his Hall of Fame talents such as Patrick Ewing or Allen Iverson.

Edmond was a drug dealer. A major one. An intimidating one. It was estimated he controlled 60 percent of the D.C. drug trade and grossed $300 million annually before he was arrested, at age 24, in 1989.

His ensuing trial is notorious. It included one potential witness getting shot in the leg pretrial and thus refusing to testify. Another had his mother’s house firebombed.

John Thompson had the power to bring not just players into his office for discipline, but a notorious drug kingpin.

The trial itself was considered so dangerous that the identity of jurors was kept secret and both they, and all witnesses, sat behind bullet proof glass inside the courtroom. Edmond was convicted and given two life sentences, although he was released into witness protection in 2019 after serving 30 years.

Edmund loved basketball, and before his arrest he ran his own playground team, which would compete in the DMV against other teams run by other drug dealers. The competition was fierce, a point of pride. The games were heavily bet on. With so much money to burn, talent wasn’t just recruited, but paid to play.

College guys, former pros, playground legends who didn’t make it. Whomever. It was a mini-NBA. Everyone was looking for the best players and would do almost anything to get it.

In the summer of 1988, a couple of Georgetown guys began playing for Edmond’s team. One was John Turner, a D.C. native who'd known Edmond growing up. The other was 18-year-old Alonzo Mourning, considered the No. 1 recruit in America and a new arrival for the Hoyas. They were naive. What seemed simple — let’s play some ball at the park, let’s hang out with the cool, young, rich guy — wasn’t.

Edmond was under federal surveillance. At one point, Mourning recalled a white van driving up, the door sliding open and someone snapping a bunch of photos. It was the DEA. He shrugged it off.

John Thompson was everything in D.C., though. He’d grown up there, starred Archbishop Carroll, coached high school ball and became an icon after creating Hoya Paranoia, these wildly intense, physical and furious Georgetown teams.

Despite Edmond being a major target of a major DEA operation, the feds came to Thompson to tell him that a couple of his players were hanging around the drug dealer. This had to have been a major breach of DEA protocol. They did it anyway.

Thompson sat the players down in his office individually. He then brought DEA agents in and had them both explain who Rayful Edmond was and grill them with questions.

“I wanted to make it as clear as possible who [they were] involved with and how high the stakes were,” Thompson told me a few years ago. “I asked [the DEA] to come because I thought that would be more effective than just having me do it.”

It was concluded the players were guilty of innocent stupidity, not criminality. They had never seen, taken or been around drugs. Once the officers left, Thompson threatened to revoke their scholarships.

“[He said] you’re an embarrassment to the school and to the program,” Mourning recalled later. “You’re not only hurting yourself, you’re hurting the program. You’re hurting every player who ever came here and built this program with their blood, sweat and tears.”

