John Terry's move to Russian club Spartak Moscow in doubt

John Terry’s proposed move to Spartak Moscow is in doubt.

Terry flew to Rome over the weekend for discussions and a medical with the 10-time Russian Premier League champions.

The former Chelsea skipper had been due to appear in a charity match on Saturday at Celtic Park but pulled out in order to complete the move after terms had been agreed. The two-year deal would have seen him earn £1.8m a year.

Spartak even posted a cryptic tweet hinting at Terry’s arrival. The tweet featured a picture of a group of people arriving at the club’s museum, with the text: “A very important guest … who could it be?”

Музей #Спартак’а распахнул свои двери перед очень важным гостем. 👀 Есть варианты, кто бы это мог быть? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gxdoB1GF5M — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_official) September 8, 2018





But Terry, who left Aston Villa after their failure to secure promotion last season, returned to the UK on Sunday without putting pen-to-paper.

And now Sport-Express claim that the deal has run into difficulties.

Although Terry passed the medical, the deal is on hold after it emerged his family have concerns over moving to Russia.

Spartak need know soon as the Russian transfer deadline closes on Friday. If the deal does go ahead, Terry would be unable to play in the Europa League but could feature if the Russian club makes the knockout rounds.

To do that, Spartak would need to get out of a tough-looking Group G where they face rivals Rangers, Villarreal and Rapid Wien.



