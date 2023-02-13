John Terry denies Graham Potter rumours but sends warning to Chelsea boss amid poor run

(Getty Images)

John Terry has warned Graham Potter that Chelsea’s run of form is “not good enough” as he urged the Blues boss to quickly settle on a starting XI.

Chelsea sit ninth in the Premier League and 10 points off Newcastle in fourth, having won just two of their past 13 League matches. They have scored just eight goals in that run, despite the huge amount of money spent on attacking talent.

Joao Felix put the Blues in front against West Ham on Saturday as they showed signs of finally clicking into gear at the London Stadium, but familiar problems appeared again once former Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri equalised and the Hammers earned a point.

Potter and his players now turn their attention to the Champions League, with a trip to face Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in the first leg of the last-16 tie. The competition represents the club’s only chance of silverware this season.

Pressure will build on the Chelsea boss further should his side be knocked out by Dortmund, leaving little time for the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk to settle into their new surroundings.

Back in August, when Potter was still at Brighton, Terry tweeted that the Englishman ”ticks every box” and was “one of the best young managers around”.

The Chelsea legend was asked on Instagram over the weekend whether he played a role in persuading the club to bring him to Stamford Bridge following Thomas Tuchel’s departure.

“Absolutely not,” Terry responded. “I tweeted that I loved watching Brighton play and his style of play.

On Chelsea’s form, he continued: “I have nothing to do with the first team. I’m work[ing] with the [Under] 18s and 21s and love my role.

“Clearly results are not good enough and we need to get a settled team.”