John Tavares gets booed at NHL All-Star Media Day

This probably isn’t how Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares envisioned his All-Star intro going.

On NHL All-Star Media Day, the former first overall pick having his name called provoked a surprising reaction as a group of fans voiced their displeasure with the star.

John Tavares actually got booed at media day🧂#nhlallstar pic.twitter.com/6mkgVmOxmV — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) January 25, 2019





Yes, that’s right. People actually booed Tavares at the All-Star game festivities in San Jose.

John Tavares definitely did not receive a warm welcome in San Jose. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Now my guess is that the small collection of hecklers were a group of upset New York Islanders fans who made the trip to California for the weekend. However, it could actually just be Sharks fans who were upset at the fact that the centre snubbed them for the Maple Leafs. After all, the club was one of the lucky teams to have a meeting with him prior to his ultimate decision.

In either case though, don’t you’d think it would be water under the bridge at this point. The Isles have vaulted their way into the top spot of the Metropolitan Division this season, while the Sharks added Erik Karlsson after missing out on the Tavares sweepstakes and are hosting the All-Star game.

