John Stockton's Vaccine Lunacy Gets Drop-Dead Funny Spoof On 'The Late Show'

“The Late Show” just gave ex-NBA star John Stockton the over-the-top spoofing he deserves. (Watch the video below.)

After the anti-vax Hall of Famer groundlessly claimed that at least 100 vaccinated pro athletes have died “right on the field, right on the court,” the “Late Show” on Wednesday imagined a kooky scenario where Stockton is right.

We don’t want to give away too much because you’re probably dying to watch right now:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

