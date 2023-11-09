John Stamos Says He’s ‘Still Very Broken Up’ About Costar Bob Saget’s Death

The actor also revealed he was visited by a hummingbird in Saget's backyard on the night of his death during an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

John Shearer/WireImage John Stamos and Bob Saget

John Stamos is still coming to terms with the death of his dear friend Bob Saget.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Wednesday, the actor, 60, remembered his Full House costar and shared that he’s “still very broken up about” his passing.

“He never left anything on the table,” Stamos told host Jennifer Hudson. “He always told you how much he loved you and cared about you, so let's keep his legacy going with that as it’s so important.”

The Big Shot star then went on to share a sweet story about how he felt like his onscreen brother-in-law had sent him a sign on the night he died.

As Hudson revealed that whenever she sees hummingbirds she thinks it’s her “family visiting,” Stamos agreed and explained how he felt the animals represent his parents.

“I remember seeing one in my dad’s garden, and my mom said, ‘Hey that’s your dad'. And then now she’s been gone and my son Billy would be like, ‘There’s grandma Retta, there’s Papa Bill.' It’s so beautiful,” said Stamos.

He added of Saget, “I went in his backyard the night he died and I said ‘Bob, come on, show me a sign, show me that you’re OK up there.’ "

“And I started to walk back and this little hummingbird came,” he continued, making fluttering noises. “I have it on my phone. It had a red, my mum used to wear a red scarf and she had red hair and it was her saying, ‘It’s OK, we’re OK. Bob’s up here and just be kind to one another and be loving like he was.’ ”

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos on 'Full House'

“When we see stuff like that we know that they’re smiling down on us, so you know that they’re smiling on you,” added Hudson.

Saget was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9, 2022. One month later, his family confirmed that he died due to head trauma. He was 65.

On the first anniversary of Saget’s death, Stamos paid tribute to the How I Met Your Mother star and vowed to “keep loving” and “keep hugging just like you want us to.”

“I can't believe it's been a year, time flies when you're grieving I guess,” he shared.

Stamos worked with Saget on Full House from 1987 until 1995. While Saget played Danny Tanner on the sitcom, Stamos starred his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis. The duo later reprised their roles in Netflix's Fuller House reboot, which ran for five seasons from 2016-2020.



Read the original article on People.