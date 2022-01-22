John Stamos Says 'Guardian Angel' Bob Saget Managed to Get in One Last Joke 'Even in Death'

Bob Saget and John Stamos

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

John Stamos is continuing to remember his longtime friend, Bob Saget, who died earlier this month at the age of 65.

"Even in death, he found a way to get one last d--- joke in!" Stamos, 58, captioned a screenshot of the Full House patriarch's picture on CNN while the network was announcing the breaking news of his death nearly two weeks ago.

Added Stamos: "My guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever."

RELATED: Kelly Rizzo Reveals Last Text She Received from Late Husband Bob Saget: 'It Was Just All Love'

The screengrab shows Saget appearing in front of an NBC Peacock logo, in which the former America's Funniest Home Videos host's head is covering a tiny sliver of the "p," along with the "e" and the "a," making the sign spell out "c---."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Celebrities everywhere have been mourning the death of Saget, who was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9.

The cast of Full House — including series creator Jeff Franklin, stars Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber and Scott Weinger as well as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen — paid tribute to Saget in a joint statement posted on Instagram.

RELATED: John Mayer Paid for Private Plane to Fly Bob Saget's Body to California After His Death in Florida

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the statement read. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob."

RELATED VIDEO: John Stamos Says 'Mornings Are Hard' as He Grieves Bob Saget: 'I Miss Getting a Text from Him'

The group's statement continued, "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."

Stamos also delivered a heartbreaking tribute to the late comedian at his memorial on Jan. 14, saying in part, "I've spent days refusing to let him go. But now I'm starting to realize I don't have to. I don't have to say goodbye because he's never leaving my heart. And I will continue to talk to him every day and let him know what he means to me."