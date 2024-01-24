John Stamos Reacts to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie “Barbie” Snubs: 'Everyone Go Re-Watch “Barbie” Tonight'

"Yet, in a twist of irony, both women were snubbed by the Academy," said the 'Full House' alum

Michael Kovac/Getty; Gilbert Flores/Deadline via Getty John Stamos; Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

John Stamos is sharing his support for the Barbie movie following director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie's Oscar snubs.

“This one goes out to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie who crafted a film that was both a critical success and a cultural phenomenon, delving into feminist themes through the lens of Barbie and challenging patriarchal norms,” the Full House alum, 60, captioned an Instagram video upload.

“This movie not only resonated deeply, but also grossed OVER a billion dollars,” continued Stamos. “Yet, in a twist of irony, both women were snubbed by the Academy. Everyone go re-watch Barbie tonight.”

John Stamos/ Instagram John Stamos on Jan. 23, 2024.

In the video, Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, recreated a scene from the 2023 blockbuster. McHugh, 37, portrayed Robbie’s Barbie, while Stamos took on the role of Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

The video pulls dialogue from the scene when Barbie asks Ken to make himself scarce during their journey to the real world. In Stamos and McHugh's recreation, The Vampire Diaries actress tends to their garden as Stamos relaxes on the sidelines and tries to occupy himself in their backyard.

Best Supporting Actor nominee Gosling also shared his disappointment that Gerwig, 40, and Robbie, 33, were not nominated for Best Director and Best Actress, respectively.

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius," Gosling, 43, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees," his statement continued.

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling on the set of "Barbie"

America Ferrera, who received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her work in the movie, also expressed how “incredibly disappointed” she is that the two weren’t nominated.

"Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it," Ferrera, 39, told Variety.

“Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon," Ferrera added. "It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

Overall, Barbie received eight nominations, the fourth-most this year. Gerwig and her husband, Noah Baumbach, were nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Robbie, her husband Tom Ackerly, Robbie Brenner and David Hyman were nominated for Best Picture as producers.

The record-breaking film also received nominations for Costume Design and Production Design, and two nominations for Best Original Song.

