John Stamos Pens Sweet Tribute to Wife Caitlin on 4th Wedding Anniversary: 'I Love You Forever'

Olivia Jakiel
Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos
Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos

Michael Tullberg/Getty

John Stamos is celebrating his "Disney Girl" in honor of their four-year wedding anniversary.

The Full House star, 58, penned a sweet tribute to wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos, whom he wed in February 2018, in an Instagram post on Thursday night, along with a carousel of photos of the pair hanging out at one of their favorite places: Disneyland.

"Some couples meet at work. Some meet through friends. Some on dating apps. I met my wife on a TV show called SVU Law and Order, where I was playing a serial reproductive abuser, trying to secretly impregnate her by poking a hole in a condom- I already had 47 children, but wanted one more," he started the post, referencing the couple's unconventional meet cute.

"It took me 7 years, but eventually I had a child with my Disney Girl @caitlinskybound and I've never been happier!" he continued.

RELATED: John Stamos Cuddles Up with Son Billy in Goofy Video as He Shares Another Tribute to Bob Saget

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos)

"Happy anniversary to the best wife, mother friend, and support system- especially over the last three weeks!" the You alum added. "I love you forever Caitlin. This is us at #sweetheartsnight @Disneyland couple days ago- we had a magical night. Even though she made me dress as Stitch to her Angel. Happy wife, happy life!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the first photo of the couple, John and Caitlin, 35, who respectively rocked complementary Stitch and Angel onesies, dressed as characters from Disney's beloved Lilo & Stitch, can be seen posing in front of a Haunted Mansion tombstone that reads, "Together Forever."

RELATED: John Stamos' 3-Year-Old Son Becomes a Full House Fan After Bob Saget's Death: 'He's Obsessed'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Caitlin McHugh Stamos (@caitlinskybound)

The pair are also pictured posing close together at two other attractions, and the last photo shows them sporting 3-D goggles at the Toy Story Mania! attraction, which is located at Disney California Adventure.

Cailtin also penned a touching tribute to her own Instagram page, writing, "Happy Anniversary Love ❤️ We celebrated early because he's on the road with The Beach Boys again. Check him out if your in Greensboro NC, Greenville SC or Nashville TN. MISS YOU and LOVE YOU MORE & MORE."

RELATED VIDEO: John Stamos Says 'Mornings Are Hard' as He Grieves Bob Saget: 'I Miss Getting a Text from Him'

The couple's wedding anniversary celebration comes just a few weeks after John's Full House costar and longtime friend Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, in January. He was 65 years old.

"The last time we were all together, we went on a double date to Nobu, maybe a month before he passed away. He didn't look like a guy who was going to die, but he was very calm, which was odd for Bob," the Big Shot star told The New York Times.

"He was at peace somehow. And he listened and he was thoughtful and didn't interrupt; he cared about what we were saying," he added. " I hate to say it, but it was the Bob that I always wanted to see. And it was the last time I saw him."

