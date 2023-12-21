John Stamos 'drank a bottle of wine' after getting home from DUI 'to forget'

Stamos got a DUI in 2015 and that series of events convinced him to get sober.

John Stamos is talking more about his mental state at the time of his 2015 DUI and the series of events that led him to sobriety.

"When I did get the DUI," Stamos told PEOPLE, "I came home from the hospital that night, I sat down, I drank a bottle of wine just to forget what just happened. And I never sobered up."

The Full House actor, who has now been sober for eight years, says that he almost immediately had to leave home to film My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 following the arrest. He did not allow himself time to process, and his drinking didn't stop once he was on set.

“When you sober up, you have to look at the ugly truth, so you keep drinking,” he said. “So I was kind of just loosely buzzed through the shooting of that movie.” He previously said that he doesn't remember shooting the film because of his excessive drinking.

He expounded on alcoholism and recovery in his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, which was released earlier this fall. He also discussed that chapter of his life during an appearance on Mayim Bialik's Bialik Breakdown podcast.

"That was the bottom," he told Bialik. "But I didn't get it, and I just numbed myself for a few weeks after that. And when I came home, my sisters were like, 'Okay, it's time to go. We found this place.' And I'm like, 'Okay, I'm ready.'"

He previously told Howard Stern that it wasn't an intervention. "It was like, 'We packed your bags, you're going,'" he said.

In July 2015, Stamos entered a 30-day substance abuse program. "I really hated the way I felt, hated disappointing people, hated myself, hated looking in the mirror going, 'This is not who my parents raised. What am I doing? Who is this idiot?' I would be so embarrassed," he said. "I had everything growing up. I had a beautiful childhood. I had no excuse to f--- my life up. And I did, and it made me sick."

