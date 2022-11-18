John Stamos Downplays Lori Loughlin's Involvement In College Admission Scandal

David Moye
·2 min read
John Stamos Downplays Lori Loughlin's Involvement In College Admission Scandal

Actor John Stamos is defending “Full House” co-star Lori Loughlin’s involvement in a college admissions scandal that sent her to jail for two months back in 2020.

During an appearance Monday on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Stamos insisted that Loughlin wasn’t the brains behind the scandal, which also resulted in jail sentences for Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, and actor Felicity Huffman.

“I am going to say this, and she said I could,” Stamos said. “She wasn’t really the architect of any of it — she was in the way background. She didn’t know what was going on.”

Loughlin pleaded guilty to paying half a million dollars in a scam to get her two daughters into college, but Stamos thought that Loughlin deserved some credit for how she made amends for her role in the scandal in the last couple of years.

Besides the two months behind bars, Loughlin was ordered two years of supervised release, a $150,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service.

“She also paid a lot of money. She set up a college fund for kids, and she went to fucking jail, man,” he added.

In October 2021, Loughlin was mocked on Twitter after she and her husband privately arranged to put two unidentified students through college at an approximate cost of $500,000.

Stamos has shown support for Loughlin in the past. For instance, last month, the two did a TikTok video together and called the original arrest as “a difficult situation for everyone involved.”

Although Loughlin’s career took a hit after the arrest, EW notes that she has returned to acting in shows likeWhen Calls the Heart,” ”Garage Sale Mysteries,” and ”When Hope Calls.”

You can hear the complete interview between Stamos and Shepard below.

