John Stamos 'Disappointed' Bob Saget Was 'Left Out' of Tony Awards' 2022 In Memoriam Segment

Benjamin VanHoose
·3 min read

John Stamos is disappointed about Bob Saget's exclusion from the Tony Awards' 2022 in memoriam tribute.

The 75th annual Tony Awards were held Sunday night at New York City's Radio City Musical Hall. Prior to the ceremony, Stamos tweeted about Saget not being included in the tribute to late stars, presumably finding out about the list from a dress rehearsal earlier in the day.

"Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him," wrote Stamos, 58.

He added, "Let's make some noise about this everyone - and send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees."

The in memoriam portion, which included a live performance by Billy Porter, did not include Saget. Late stars like William Hurt, Sidney Poitier, Peter Scolari, Robert Morse, Joan Didion and Stephen Sondheim and more were featured.

Laurence Fishburne introduced the segment, saying, "Since the theatrical community last gathered as one to celebrate our art, we have lost great number of cherished friends and colleagues. Many were familiar to generations of theatergoers, theater lovers who were transported by their performances onstage or moved by their voices on cast albums."

"Others may not have been as well known beyond the 26 square blocks known as Broadway, but their contributions behind the scenes were equally vital to the American theater," he continued. "We remember some of them now, along with all of our colleagues whose brilliance will forever enlighten future artists and admirers."

A spokesperson for the Tonys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED: John Stamos Reads His Last Text from Bob Saget in Upcoming Netflix Tribute Special for Late Actor

Bob Saget and John Stamos
Bob Saget and John Stamos

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images John Stamos and Bob Saget in 2013

Saget made his Broadway debut back in 2007 as Man in Chair in The Drowsy Chaperone. The comedian played Pastor Greg in Hand to God back in 2015.

The Full House alum died on Jan. 9 at age 65. He was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a stand-up special outside Jacksonville. An autopsy later revealed he had died from head trauma consistent with some kind of fall.

Saget was laid to rest during a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, and Stamos published the remarks he made at his friend's funeral in the Los Angeles Times that same day.

"Bob was there for me like no other," he said in his speech.

"I'm not ready to accept that he's gone. I'm not going to say goodbye yet," he continued at the time. "I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. ... Everyone here wants an encore with Bob."

