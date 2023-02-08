John Stall Is The Independent Director of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) And They Just Picked Up 101% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) should definitely note that the Independent Director, John Stall, recently paid US$74.89 per share to buy US$300k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 101%.

NextEra Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Kirk Hachigian for US$702k worth of shares, at about US$70.22 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$76.08. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While NextEra Energy insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of NextEra Energy

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. NextEra Energy insiders own about US$243m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The NextEra Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about NextEra Energy. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with NextEra Energy (including 1 which is potentially serious).

