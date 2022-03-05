John Stahl Dies: ‘Game Of Thrones’ And Scottish Theatre Actor Was 68

Caroline Frost
·1 min read

Game of Thrones actor John Stahl has died aged 68, his agent has confirmed.

The Scottish actor played the role of Richard Karstark in two seasons of the hit HBO fantasy epic.

More from Deadline

Stahl’s character Richard Karstark in seasons two and three of Game of Thrones saw him take over the role from actor Steven Blount. Several of Stahl’s key scenes were shared with Richard Madden as the Houses of Karstark and Stark moved from being allies to sworn enemies.

Prior to his appearance in the show, Stahl was best known for playing Tom ‘Inverdarroch’ Kerr in the long-running Scottish soap opera Take the High Road. The actor appeared in the show from 1982 until the end of its run in 2003.

His agent Amanda Fitzalan Howard released a statement, describing Stahl as “an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre”.

She added: “He died on the [Scottish] Isle of Lewis on March 2 2022 and is survived by his wife, Jane Paton.”

In a career lasting more than 30 years, Stahl studied at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, before appearing in numerous Scottish stage productions. He also worked at The Royal Shakespeare Company and The National Theatre in London. More recently, he appeared in the TV show Being Human.

