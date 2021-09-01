Report: John Smoltz, Al Leiter won't appear at MLB Network studios due to vaccine refusal

Two of MLB Network's biggest names are apparently no longer welcome at MLB Network's studios.

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz and two-time All-Star Al Leiter will no longer appear in-studio at MLB Network due to their refusal to take a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. MLB Network reportedly made it mandatory for all its employees to be vaccinated, with the policy going into effect on Sept. 1.

Both pitchers will reportedly now work remotely on their shows with the network. Smoltz is also still set to call MLB Network's ALDS games.

The bigger question may be if Smoltz's other employer has an issue with his refusal to be vaccinated. Smoltz has been the lead baseball analyst for Fox Sports since 2016 and works as color commentator alongside Joe Buck in the World Series.

Leiter could have a similar issue elsewhere, too. He currently works as a baseball operations advisor for the New York Mets, who recently issued their own vaccine mandate for employees.