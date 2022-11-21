John Smit: Rassie Erasmus has made Springboks 'so easy to dislike' - Brendan Moran/GETTY IMAGES

South Africa's Rugby World Cup-winning captain John Smit has criticised Rassie Erasmus following the director of rugby's latest two-match suspension by World Rugby for criticising referees.



Erasmus has been suspended from all matchday activities by World Rugby following his latest tweets about referees in the wake of South Africa's defeat to France on November 12, with the ban meaning that he will be absent this Saturday when South Africa travel to Twickenham to face England.



Wayne Barnes, who took charge of that South Africa defeat, is understood to have received death threats after the game. Speaking to the BBC's Rugby Union Daily Podcast, Smit said that the Springboks had become "so easy to dislike" in the wake of Erasmus's frequent comments.



"It's hard to defend him. The way he has approached this is not right," Smit explained. "Are you telling me Rassie is the only coach frustrated by a call that has gone the wrong way? Something has to be done. There has to be a line that has to be drawn, and he is making it difficult for his team. It's made us, as a rugby team, so easy to dislike."



Alan Gilpin, World Rugby's chief executive, also told the BBC that the suspension has been imposed to protect referees moving forward.



"This is about every referee who is, on a Sunday morning, refereeing kids' rugby anywhere in the world, having permission to do the job properly, and not having every parent on the touchline posting videos on social media," Gilpin said.



"South Africa are a brilliant and really important part of the game across men's and women's, 7s and XVs. They are world champions and Rassie has done amazing things with that team and is clearly an amazing coach. But our view - and he may not agree - is that he has crossed the line. For us, it is really important we reinforce where those lines are, for everybody to see."