John Sessions: Comedian dies at the age of 67

Actor and comedian John Sessions has died at the age of 67.

He was known for being a panellist on 1980s and 90s improvisation TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and appeared on QI and Have I Got News for You.

His other TV credits included Stella Street, Spitting Image and Just William. He also acted in such films as Kenneth Branagh's Henry V.

In a statement, his agent said the Ayrshire-born star died at home in south London from a heart condition.

Sessions also provided voices on Spitting Image in the 1980s - the only person to both provide impressions and be featured as a puppet on the satirical show.

The programme was among the trailblazers of alternative comedy, he told BBC Radio Scotland in September. "You really felt you were at the cutting edge of comedy. Even though we just did the voices, we were the real assault troops along with Alexei Sayle and Ben Elton," he said.

His impressions were also at the heart of Stella Street, a sitcom set on a road inhabited by megastars like Al Pacino, Paul McCartney and Keith Richards, which launched in 1997.

Sessions recalled meeting Richards and the other members of the Rolling Stones. "They watched the show," he told Radio Scotland. "Keith said he really enjoys it and he's thinking of getting a little corner shop."

Recently, Sessions had narrated a 10-part radio adaptation of children's book series The Adventures of Captain Bobo.

The official QI Twitter account paid tribute, saying: "His incredible wit and encyclopaedic knowledge played a huge part in the show's history and everyone at QI is deeply saddened to learn of his passing."

Broadcaster Danny Baker remembered him as "terrific company always and a true talent".

Peep Show actor and author Robert Webb and broadcasters Mariella Frostrup and Samira Ahmed added their tributes.

Bobby Ball and now John Sessions! Two very different performers who both absolutely inspired and delighted me at different times. Lovely, funny men. — Robert Webb (@arobertwebb) November 3, 2020

So sad to hear of the death of #johnsessions A great actor and an interesting man who I always enjoyed encountering. — Mariella Frostrup (@mariellaf1) November 3, 2020