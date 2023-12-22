John Schneider Under Secret Service Investigation After Calling for Joe Biden to Be 'Publicly Hung': Report

The actor made the statement online hours after coming in second on season 10 of 'The Masked Singer'

Getty John Schneider (L), Joe Biden (R)

John Schneider has reportedly gotten the attention of the president of the United States.

According to Deadline, after the Dukes of Hazzard star, 63, expressed that President Joe Biden should be "publicly hung" in a since-deleted reply to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Secret Service has opened a probe into his statements.

The statement was written in response to a tweet in which Biden, 81, expressed that former President Donald Trump "poses many threats to our country."

Paul Archuleta/Getty John Schneider attends the opening of the Hollywood Museum's new exhibit honoring Abbott and Costello at The Hollywood Museum on July 20, 2023

Related: John Schneider Calls The Masked Singer the 'Glue That Held Me Together' After Wife Alicia's Death (Exclusive)

A screenshot of his since-deleted response acquired by the outlet shows that it read, "Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son, too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider." In a statement from Schneider acquired by PEOPLE, the actor denied that he had threatened the president.

The post was made hours after he came in second following Wednesday's season 10 finale of The Masked Singer.

Following his time on the reality competition series, he opened up to PEOPLE about how it helped him cope with the death of his wife, Alicia Allain, who died from breast cancer at age 53 on Feb. 21.

Jason Wise/Getty John Schneider and Alicia Allain attend "You're Gonna Miss Me" premiere sponsored by Visit Tucson on May 13, 2017

Related: The Masked Singer: Find Out Who Won Season 10 During the Show's 'Most Competitive Finale'

"What an amazing opportunity to be able to honor Alicia, to be able to honor people who are grieving, maybe educate people who are grieving a little bit, in front of millions of people. I'm a pretty strong guy but I'm also a very emotional guy," he told PEOPLE.

He shared that he decided to appear on the show to honor his late wife's wishes and revealed that his donut costume also served as a tribute to his wife.

Story continues

Michael Becker / FOX John Schneider as Donut on "The Masked Singer"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Every Saturday, Alicia would go down to our local donut store, get me a bag of apple fritters. And I would eat one, only one, but donuts had been part of my life," he told PEOPLE. "For a long time, they were part of Alicia's and I's marriage and relationship. So again, they said, 'Donut,' and I just had to look up at the sky and go, 'Well, of course. This is you. It's got to be you.' "



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.