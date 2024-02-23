John Savident: Coronation Street's Fred Elliott dies aged 86

Fred Elliott had an on-off romance with Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) during his time on the cobbles of Corrie

John Savident, known for playing Fred Elliott in Coronation Street, has died aged 86, his agent has said.

The actor was known for his booming voice while playing the local butcher on the ITV soap.

A statement from his agent to the PA news agency said: "We are sad to announce the death of the actor John Savident who died on Wednesday.

"He was a much-loved husband and father of two and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Savident joined the Manchester-based soap in 1994, and quickly became a favourite with viewers thanks to his huge personality and loud voice.

His storylines involved his disastrous love life, including three marriages and several failed proposals.

Saviden pictured with co-stars Julia Haworth and Steven Arnold, who played his son Ashley, in 2005

A secret son, Ashley Peacock (played by Steven Arnold), also arrived on the show and the two later developed a close bond as they worked as butchers together.

Savident's character was killed off in 2006, suffering a stroke on the day he was supposed to marry Bev Unwin (Susie Blake).

Elliott's death also saw a previous romantic interest, Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls), confess she still loved him following her turning down his proposal of marriage years previously.

The butcher's other previous wives were Maureen Holdsworth (Sherrie Hewson) and barmaid Eve Sykes (Melanie Kilburn).

Outside Coronation Street, Savident's other screen credits included a role in political comedy Yes, Minister.

He also appeared in Doctor Who, Stanley Kubrick's dystopian thriller A Clockwork Orange, biopic Gandhi, war film Battle Of Britain, and period drama Middlemarch.

Savident also appeared opposite Sir Anthony Hopkins in 1993's Oscar-nominated The Remains Of The Day.

As Coronation Street's Fred Elliott, Savident was known for his huge personality and loud voice

He was in the first staging of the musical Phantom Of The Opera, in October 1986 in the West End, as the opera house owner Monsieur Firmin.

Savident returned to play the character in 2011 at the Royal Albert Hall concert film.

After leaving his soap work, Savident appeared on stage in productions of panto Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs and Harold Brighouse's Hobson's Choice.

The actor was married to theatre director Rona Hopkinson and they had two children.

Broadcaster Tom Hourigan said Savident delivered "arguably one of the most distinctive characters - and deliveries - in British soap history".

Actor Stuart Antony shared a picture of himself with Savident, describing him as "always lovely and witty".