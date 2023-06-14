John Romita Sr., Marvel Comics Legend Who Co-Created The Punisher and Wolverine, Dies at 93

John Romita Sr., the groundbreaking book artist who co-created some of the most influential characters in Marvel Comics history and drew some of the company’s most celebrated stories, died Tuesday, his son announced. He was 93.

Romita was already an established comics artist in the late 1960s when he took over as lead artist on “The Amazing Spider-Man,” but soon he established a unique, era-defining style for the character and helped create the title’s most enduring love interest, Mary Jane Watson. He would later co-create the mutant Wolverine and the vigilante antihero The Punisher, creations that would become staples of a billion dollar entertainment franchise, immortalized for generations of fans even if his name never became as widely known as the man who hired him, Stan Lee.

“I say this with a heavy heart, My father, John Romita passed away peacefully in his sleep this Monday morning. He is a legend in the art world and it would be my honor to follow in his footsteps. Please keep your thoughts and condolences here out of respect for my family,” John Romita Jr. said in a message posted on Instagram. “He was the greatest man I ever met.”

