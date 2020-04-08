'Make Him An Angel': John Prine's Death Is A Punch In The Gut For Music Fans

Ed Mazza
HuffPost
'Make Him An Angel': John Prine's Death Is A Punch In The Gut For Music Fans

Music lovers are paying tribute to beloved American singer-songwriter John Prine, who died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Prine, who influenced generations of musicians, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last year. 

In January, he was honored with a lifetime achievement Grammy, with fellow music legend Bonnie Raitt paying tribute to Prine from the stage. 

He had penned one of Raitt’s best-known tunes, “Angel From Montgomery.” 

Many on social media wrote “make him an angel,” a play on a line from the song:

Others quoted songs such as “When I Get To Heaven”:

But all were sharing the same thought: This one hurts. 

