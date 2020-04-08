John Prine Remembered By Bruce Springsteen, Miranda Lambert and More

Click here to read the full article.

Musicians and entertainment figures are remembering legendary singer-songwriter John Prine, who died Tuesday from complications of coronavirus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine,” wrote Bruce Springsteen. He recalled the similar critical takes they received when they first arrived on the recording scene at about the same time. “John and I were ‘New Dylans together in the early ’70s and he was never anything but the loveliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family.”

More from Variety

Others paying tribute to Prine on social media included singers Miranda Lambert, Jason Isbell, Rosanne Cash, Brandy Clark, Kacey Musgraves, Sara Bareilles, Chris Isaak, Toby Keith and Ashley Monroe, novelist Stephen King, comic Marc Maron and filmmakers Michael Moore and Taika Waititi.





Well for once Iâ€™m glad I donâ€™t have to go up on a stage and try to sing tonight. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 8, 2020







