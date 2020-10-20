John Pollak Exiting NBCUniversal Following Restructures

EXCLUSIVE: John Pollak, who oversaw sales of Universal Television Alternative Studios programming to buyers outside of NBC, is leaving the company.

Deadline understands that Pollak, who was EVP, Creative Affairs, Universal Television Alternative Studios, is leaving as part of two restructures within NBCUniversal.

On the one hand, the non-scripted division is moving under the umbrella of the Pearlena Igbokwe-run Universal Studio Group and on the other, the NBCU is consolidating all of its English-language linear networks, including broadcast and cable, into one group.

Universal Television Alternative Studios previously sat under NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group, which no longer exists following the departure of Meredith Ahr, who left last week. UTAS, run by President Toby Gorman, now sits alongside sister studios including Universal Television, UCP and NBCUniversal International Studios.

Meanwhile, Susan Rovner, who just started as Chairman, Entertainment Content for NBCUniversal’s Television and Streaming division, is putting together a new creative strategy across all of NBCU’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms as well as first-run syndication. She is expected to form her own leadership structure soon.

Pollak, who joined in December 2018, managed all aspects of domestic commercial dealings for NBC Entertainment’s unscripted programming, including sales strategy and creative partnerships with buyers beyond the NBC network, the packaging of talent and brands to formats, and the rollout of owned-and-controlled properties on behalf of NBCUniversal Television Distribution.

Before joining NBCU, Pollak was President of Electus Television, where he oversaw the global rollout of Electus’ television slate, managing the development team and working closely with the CEO to market, pitch, develop and produce original ideas from the Electus banner and other domestic and international producing partners.

He also worked as EVP and head of worldwide sales at Shine International, where he sold formats including Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? and MasterChef and was part of the team that launched Reveille International, the global division of Ben Silverman’s company.

