John Petty, Alabama topple No. 5 Texas A&M 79-57

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- Avery Johnson saw his Alabama players hit shots, divvy the scoring load four ways and basically do the things they didn't last time out.

John Petty made five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to help the Crimson Tide knock off No. 5 Texas A&M 79-57 on Saturday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

The Tide (9-4) rebounded from a lackluster performance against Texas in a 66-50 loss an hour away in Birmingham to easily upset the short-handed Aggies (11-2). Johnson said he was on the bench wondering, ''Where was this team in Birmingham?''

''That's what went through my mind,'' he said. ''Where was this team? What team did we see in Birmingham? That wasn't Alabama. It wasn't Alabama, 'Bama, it wasn't 'ma.' It was none of the above. That's what irritates me.''

Alabama big man Donta Hall had 17 points and six rebounds as four players accounted for 67 points. Collin Sexton, the SEC's leading scorer, had 16 points. He was just 3-of-12 shooting but missed only once in 10 foul shots. Dazon Ingram also had 16 points, along with six rebounds and three assists.

For Alabama, Petty thinks this performance was a sign of things to come.

''We had some great practices after Texas,'' Petty said. ''We were all a little hurt after that game, because we just felt we could have played better. We came out and had one of our better games this season and that's what you can look forward to the rest of the season. We're going to be playing as hard as we can and all together.''

Texas A&M matched its highest ranking in the AP poll this week after a four-game winning streak but got off to a rough start in league play.

The Aggies were without leading scorer D.J. Hogg, serving the second of a three-game suspension for violating school policy. With starting guard Admon Gilder also out with a knee injury, the Aggies struggled offensively.