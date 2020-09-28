John Oliver Is So Done With ‘Horrendous And Deeply Weird’ Mitch McConnell

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver delivered a scathing takeover of Republicans in Congress on Sunday night, showing how they maintain a grip on power while representing only a minority of American voters.

He dropped a Seuss-like nursery rhyme on how much he hates Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and had some harsh words for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). But he saved some of his most biting comments of all for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

McConnell is “the only thing to come out of Kentucky more shameless than the KFC menu,” he said.

McConnell, he noted, blocked then-President Barack Obama from filling federal judiciary seats and even blocked a Supreme Court nomination from ever coming to a vote.

Now, he’s getting his way, as President Donald Trump is appointing conservative federal judges at record clip with McConnell’s assistance ― and just named his third Supreme Court pick.

“This has been a very dark week for a lot people. The Supreme Court is about to lurch to the right for the foreseeable future,” he said. “And if things seem hopeless right now it’s because, to be completely honest, they basically are.”

And as Oliver pointed out, it’s because of careful Republican manipulation of “systemic problems” in the makeup of our government.

Then, Oliver launched into a look at “how the fuck we got here, and what the fuck we can possibly do next.”

Check it out below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.