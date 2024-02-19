John Oliver Gives Clarence Thomas Huge Incentive To 'Get The F**k' Off SCOTUS Now

John Oliver returned to television on Sunday night with an offer for Clarence Thomas that the Supreme Court associate justice almost certainly will refuse.

But given Thomas’ history, it might be at least a little be tempting: Oliver is offering him $1 million a year plus a luxury motor coach worth $2.4 million.

“And all you have to do in return is sign the contract and get the fuck off the Supreme Court,” Oliver said.

Thomas has been under fire for a long history of accepting lavish gifts from wealthy benefactors who push conservative causes ― and then often failing to report those gifts.

His actions have fueled a growing call for ethical reform on the court, and some critics have demanded that Thomas step down.

The host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” took it a step further by offering him a cash incentive to quit.

“We have spoken to experts who all told us the best they could tell this is somehow legal,” Oliver said. “Which seems crazy to me, because it really feels like it shouldn’t be.”

He noted that the money wasn’t coming from HBO, but that he would pay it all personally.

“You can make me really regret this,” he said as he tried to tempt Thomas. “I could be doing standup tours to pay for your retirement for years.”

Oliver gave Thomas 30 days to accept.

“Let’s do this!” he declared, then wondered aloud: “How is this legal?”