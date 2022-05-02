John Oliver Dubs Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 'Right-Wing Dips**t Who's Scared Of Gay People'

John Oliver took a look Sunday at how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is trying to make Disney World pay more taxes for all the wrong reasons.

DeSantis signed a bill last month that will dissolve Disney World’s private government status, which has allowed the Walt Disney Corporation to self-govern its massive Orlando theme park and resort complex. Set up in 1967, this status was used to entice Disney to develop the site in central Florida, thus saving it millions in annual fees and taxes.

DeSantis’ latest move was widely considered to be retaliation for Disney executives’ belated critical stance of Florida’s anti-LGBTQ legislation, known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which passed in March.

“Look, do I think it’s bad if Disney pays more taxes? No, I don’t,” Oliver said on “Last Week Tonight.” “That would be a good thing. I don’t love that it might happen not through meaningful tax reform, but on the whim of one right-wing dipshit who’s scared of gay people and doesn’t understand the First Amendment. But hey ― ends, means ― what are you going to do?”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

