John Mulaney’s ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue: “It’s Great To Be Somewhere That’s Always Emphasized Sobriety”
John Mulaney kicked off his fifth time hosting Saturday Night Live by addressing his drug problem and talking about his newborn son.
In his opening monologue, the Kid Gorgeous comedian kicked off by saying, “For many many reasons, I’m grateful to be here tonight after a very complicated year, it’s always great to be somewhere that’s always emphasized sobriety and mental health. Since I last hosted, different things happened.”
He revealed that in December he went to a dinner at a friend’s apartment, but it was “not dinner”. “It was an intervention, for me, my least favorite kind of intervention. Do you know how big of a drug problem you have to have if you open a door and see people gathered, your first thought is that this is probably an intervention about my drug problem?”
He said that rehab was a good experience for him and told a funny story about breaking up with his drug dealer ‘Arvin’. Only it turned out that Arvin wasn’t a drug dealer but a painter who didn’t want Mulaney to buy his drugs on the street.
“There are many tales of drug dealers turning innocent people into drug addicts, but I might be the first drug addict to turn an innocent man into a drug dealer,” he added.
Mulaney also talked about his 12-week old son, Malcolm, that he recently had with his girlfriend Olivia Munn. “Life is a lot better and happier now,” he said. “He is a pretty cool for someone who can’t vote.”
In addition to losing his favorite pacifier to a recall, he also refused to say anything about a bright light being shone in his face, making him Mulaney’s kind of kid. “A polite man in an uncomfortable situation but he’s not going to make a fuss.”
