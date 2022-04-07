John Mulaney’s show at Golden 1 in Sacramento has a rule: No phones. Here’s how it works

No one likes to hear a phone ring in the middle of a show, and John Mulaney gets that.

The comedian’s “John Mulaney: From Scratch Tour,” which is making a stop at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center Thursday evening, has a no phone policy.

According to the Golden 1 Center’s Instagram story, phones, smart watches and other devices are not permitted in the performance space. Attendees will have to check their phones in with Yondr, a system that helps create phone-free experiences.

The phones are put into a Yondr pouch that locks when closed. Guests can keep their devices with them and use them in designated areas. They’ll be unlocked when you leave the performance space.

People that use their phones during the performance will be escorted out by security, according to Golden 1.

This policy has been a trademark for the “From Scratch” tour, and was used in shows in New York, Portland and Massachusetts.

Tickets for the show are still on sale at Ticketmaster, StubHub and Seat Geek. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Be prepared for long lines, as people check in their phones.