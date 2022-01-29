John Mulaney Shares Video Of Pete Davidson Meeting Baby Malcolm

John Mulaney on Friday shared a heartwarming video of his friend Pete Davidson meeting his baby, Malcolm, whom he shares with Olivia Munn.

The former “Saturday Night Live” writer posted a photo and a video on his Instagram story of Davidson smiling big and holding the infant.

Mulaney posted the photo with its own soundtrack — the “F.U.N. Song” from “SpongeBob SquarePants” — and a text overlay that read “Uncle Pete!”

In the video, Davidson is admiring the baby and joking to someone off camera, “Yeah babies are all head.”

Munn and Mulaney welcomed baby Malcolm in November. Mulaney celebrated the infant’s 2-month birthday in an Instagram post earlier this week.

He shared a series of photos of him wearing the baby in a carrier on Wednesday, writing, “Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months. Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion.”

Munn has been sharing sweet snaps of Malcolm on Instagram over the past few weeks as well.

On Christmas Eve, she posted a photo of the newborn cuddled in a blanket and wearing a blue knitted hat.

“My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays,” she captioned the post.

