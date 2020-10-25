John Mulaney Set To Host ‘Saturday Night Live,’ The Strokes To Join As Musical Guest

John Mulaney will return to host Saturday Night Live next week, the NBC sketch show announced tonight. It will be the former SNL writer’s fourth time hosting the show.

Also returning to the Studio 8H stage for the fourth time will be The Strokes. The Julian Casablancas-led band, which released its latest album The New Normal in April, will return to perform.

The last time Mulaney hosted the show, he mocked New York’s La Guardia airport with a musical number that featured Pete Davidson, Chris Redd and a special cameo form David Byrne.

SNL will continue its unprecedented run of original episodes with a sixth consecutive show on Nov. 7. Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.