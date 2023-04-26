John Mulaney Riffs On His Stay-Sober Stint In Jimmy Kimmel's Guesthouse

Comedian John Mulaney describes Jimmy Kimmel as his “sugar daddy” for making his stay at the late night host’s guesthouse so cushy. (Watch the video below.)

Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote his new Netflix comedy special, Mulaney recalled a not-so-funny time when he was “between lives” in 2021.

He had completed rehab for alcohol and cocaine addiction, followed by a stint in a sober living environment. He then took up Kimmel on his repeated offer to house anyone in their social circle who needed a place to stay.

Kimmel said it was as if he had adopted a son.

“But I was treated so well — I never saw you,” Mulaney countered.

There were indeed perks to crashing at Kimmel’s pad.

“I’d wake up and there’d be a basket with bagels,” Mulaney said. “He was like my sugar daddy. I’d wake up, and there’d be money for the day [to] go buy an outfit.”

A “restaurant-quality espresso machine” made the mornings easier, but the exercise bike proved challenging, Mulaney said. The stand-up comic, who has a 1-year-old son with actor Olivia Munn, said he was still smoking heavily and had to squeeze into the Peloton shoes of Kimmel’s wife, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” executive producer Molly McNearney.

Elsewhere in their chat Tuesday, the two discussed the star-studded intervention that TV personality Seth Meyers and others arranged to get Mulaney on the path to recovery.

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.

