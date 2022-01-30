John Mulaney Returning to Host ‘SNL’ in February

John Mulaney is returning to host “Saturday Night Live” on Feb. 26 with musical guest LCD Soundsystem. This will mark Mulaney’s fifth time hosting “SNL,” and he’ll join the prestigious group known as the “Five-Timers Club,” which also includes Alec Baldwin and Tom Hanks. The most recent addition was Paul Rudd, who hosted the semi-scuttled Dec. 21 show.

Mulaney was, of course, a writer on “SNL” and is the co-creator of the character Stefon with Bill Hader. After leaving “SNL,” Mulaney became an incredibly popular stand-up. He made his hosting debut in April 2018.

Mulaney last hosted “SNL” on Halloween in 2020, and shortly after that show the recovering addict relapsed and was the subject of an intervention staged by friends that included Seth Meyers. Mulaney recounted the event during an emotional and candid appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” last September.

Recently Mulaney has been performing stand-up on tour with new material written after leaving rehab, called “John Mulaney: From Scratch.”