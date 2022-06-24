John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Hold Hands in NYC Ahead of His Stand-Up Show

Amethyst Tate
·3 min read
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney spotted hand in hand as they were heading to the Madison Square Garden where John is performing in New York City
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney spotted hand in hand as they were heading to the Madison Square Garden where John is performing in New York City

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are walking into the weekend!

The couple was photographed holding hands in New York City Thursday, headed to Madison Square Garden. The comedian, 39, is currently on the road for his From Scratch stand-up tour, with two more shows set for this weekend at the iconic Manhattan venue.

The Love Wedding Repeat star, 41, kept it casual in a tan blazer jacket, white tee and slim-fit black pants, which she accessorized with delicate gold necklaces, sunglasses and a black purse. Also shielding his eyes with shades, Mulaney wore a dark blue sweater and jacket paired with khaki pants and a backpack.

Munn isn't the only special someone accompanying the Saturday Night Live alum on tour. While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday, Mulaney revealed that his 6-month-old son Malcolm, whom he shares with Munn, enjoys traveling and and is a "great roadie."

"Malcolm loves being on tour. He loved Saratoga Springs. He loved the Westin in Buffalo," he joked.

RELATED: John Mulaney Says Son Malcolm Is a 'Great Roadie' On Tour With Dad

The proud dad later detailed how he celebrated his first Father's Day, calling the special occasion a "beautiful affair."

"He got me a plethora of gifts," Mulaney explained. "I woke up, and I had breakfast with him. And his new thing is when I turn the phone on and it's in selfie mode and I put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera into his mouth. So, all his films have the same twist ending."

On Sunday, Munn documented their Father's Day festivities with some adorable photos on Instagram featuring father and son.

olivia munn https://www.instagram.com/oliviamunn/
olivia munn https://www.instagram.com/oliviamunn/

Olivia Munn/Instagram

"Happy Father's day to Malcolm's assistant," she wrote on an Instagram Story of the pair, the baby wearing dark sunglasses and sound-canceling headphones.

RELATED: John Mulaney Celebrates His First Father's Day With Son Malcolm and Girlfriend Olivia Munn

Last month, little Malcolm turned 6 months old and received a special tribute from Munn on Instagram.

Alongside a smiley snapshot of mother and son lounging on a blanket outdoors, the actress wrote, "6 months ago today Malcolm made me his mama. 🥺🤍."

"It's so much fun getting to know him," she continued. The proud mom went on to share that Malcolm "loves meeting people" and "loves his best friend Penny and thinks she's hysterical."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"He wakes up from every nap with a huge smile and giggle, he LOVES when we read him books," the X-Men: Apocalypse star continued. "He lets out a squeal and kicks his legs whenever his daddy comes home, I can't stress enough how much he loves bathtime and he loves being outside and looking at the trees and the sky."

Munn concluded her sweet post, "I love you so much Malcolm Hiệp. Happy 6 months being earthside with us. You lit up our whole world."

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the Newsroom alum and Mulaney welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24, 2021. The pair first introduced their son to the world on Christmas Eve, with adorable photos of him inside a cozy blanket while sleeping.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Princess Beatrice Is Obsessed with This Reformation Dress (& It’s Still in Stock)

    I’ve said it before—especially on the Royally Obsessed podcast —but I’ll say it again: Princess Beatrice’s style has been on point lately. From Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee...

  • Trump Canceled Interview for Unscheduled Putin Call, Filmmaker Says

    The former president spoke to the Russian leader on Air Force One just before the 2020 election, documentarian Alex Holder told Politico

  • J.Law On Why She Disappeared, Her Marriage, And Keeping Her Baby’s Life Private

    Jennifer Lawrence spoke candidly about her new boundaries as she returns to public life and why she’s keeping her pregnancy and marriage private.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu beats top-seed in quarterfinals at Wimbledon warmup

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-1 in quarterfinal play Thursday at the Bad Homburg Open. The unseeded Andreescu, who has yet to lose a set at the Wimbledon warmup tournament, needed 82 minutes to complete the victory. The 13th-ranked Kasatkina double-faulted six times and won only three of 17 points off her second serve. Andreescu, the world No. 64 from Mississauga, Ont., converted five of six break-point opportunities. Andree

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Kuemper pulled after allowing 5 goals in Avs' 6-2 loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Colorado not only failed to take a stranglehold in the Stanley Cup Final after a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3 Monday night, but also wound up with goaltending questions. Darcy Kuemper, after rarely being tested in a 7-0 win in Game 2 Saturday night that put the Avalanche up 2-0 in the series, was pulled midway through the second after giving up five goals on 22 shots. Kuemper left Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton with an upper-body injury and was repl

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • De Grasse has COVID, won't race sprint double this week at track and field nationals

    Andre De Grasse and Damian Warner are among the latest Canadian Olympians to scratch this week's track and field nationals from their competition schedule. De Grasse, the two-time Olympic triple medallist, will not run in the 100 and 200 metres in Langley, B.C., after testing positive for COVID-19 upon his return from France, where he ran a season-best 20.38 seconds in the 200 on Saturday at the Meeting de Paris Diamond League meet. The sprinter from Markham, Ont., is home in Jacksonville, Fla.,

  • Body-checking experience does not protect against concussions and injuries, says U of C study

    A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Canada's Prince scores 5th of season as Houston Dash defeat North Carolina Courage

    Canada's Nichelle Prince scored what eventually proved to be the game-winning goal as the Houston Dash defeated the North Carolina Courage 4-3 on Sunday in Cary, N.C. The Ajax, Ont., native scored in the 51st minute of the game, to put her team up 4-1 at the time. It was the 27-year-old's fifth goal of the season, putting her in fourth place among the NWSL's top scorers this season. The forward played 70 minutes, while teammates and fellow Canadian national team members Sophie Schmidt and Allysh

  • NHL Draft: Avalanche's biggest needs, top prospects

    The Colorado Avalanche may be the team of the moment in the NHL, but they'll have to stock up their prospect pool if they want to sustain the success in the long run.

  • Overwatch 2 is finally coming this October

    Here are all the updates about the most famous game from Blizzard: Overwatch 2.

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Why Raptors should or shouldn't trade OG Anunoby

    The Raptors have a big decision to make regarding OG Anunoby.

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.