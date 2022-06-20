John Mulaney Celebrates His First Father's Day with Son Malcolm and Girlfriend Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn; John Mulaney

Cue the dad jokes — John Mulaney is celebrating his first Father's Day!

On Sunday, the comedian, 39, enjoyed the special holiday alongside girlfriend Olivia Munn and their 6-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp.

Munn documented the festivities with some adorable photos on Instagram featuring father and son on Sunday.

"Happy Father's day to Malcolm's assistant," she wrote on an Instagram Story of the pair. the baby appeared on social media wearing dark sunglasses and turquoise sound-canceling headphones.

The following segment of the actress' Instagram Story zoomed in on the child's face which was visible over his father's shoulder.

Last month, little Malcolm turned 6 months old and received a special tribute from Munn on Instagram.

Alongside a smiley snapshot of mother and son lounging on a blanket outdoors, the actress wrote, "6 months ago today Malcolm made me his mama. 🥺🤍."

"It's so much fun getting to know him," the 41-year-old continued. The proud mom went on to share that Malcolm "loves meeting people" and "loves his best friend Penny and thinks she's hysterical."

According to Munn, her little one also has "tried peanut butter (thank you @mmcnearney + @jimmykimmel)" and "sleeps through the night 12 hours straight (thank you @mindykaling for sharing your invaluable, trusted and vetted resources)."

"He wakes up from every nap with a huge smile and giggle, he LOVES when we read him books," the Love, Wedding, Repeat actress continued. "He lets out a squeal and kicks his legs whenever his daddy comes home, I can't stress enough how much he loves bathtime and he loves being outside and looking at the trees and the sky."

Munn concluded her sweet post, "I love you so much Malcolm Hiệp. Happy 6 months being earthside with us. You lit up our whole world."

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the Newsroom alum and Mulaney welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24, 2021. The pair first introduced Malcolm to the world on Christmas Eve, with adorable photos of him inside a cozy blanket while sleeping.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned her post. Wrote Mulaney alongside his own snap, "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."