John Mulaney Celebrates Father's Day with Olivia Munn and Son Malcolm: 'I'm a Lucky Guy'

"You made me a dad, Olivia. I love you forever for doing that," the comedian wrote on Instagram

John Mulaney/Instagram John Mulaney, Olivia Munn and son Malcolm

John Mulaney is celebrating Father's Day with Olivia Munn and their son, Malcolm Hiệp!

The comedian, 40, shared two sweet Instagram posts on Sunday to celebrate fatherhood and the woman who made him a dad.

First sharing an Instagram Reel of himself and 18-month-old Malcolm, Munn, 42, can be heard behind the camera helping the smiling toddler with his lines — or, more accurately, line of "Happy Father's Day."

After Malcolm celebrates his dad — with lots of help from mom — the Big Mouth voice actor laughs and plants a big kiss on the toddler.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress shared the adorable video on her own Instagram Story, where she wrote, "Every day for the past 18 months these two fall more in love with each other. Lucky me that my son gets you as his father."

In another post, Mulaney shared two photos of him, Malcolm and Munn enjoying some time in a pool at sunset.

"You made me a dad, Olivia," he wrote in the caption. "I love you forever for doing that."

Mulaney and Munn welcomed their first baby together on Nov. 24, 2021. Since then, they have had fun documenting his major milestones as they go through the joys of parenthood.

In April, Malcolm joined his parents in Las Vegas for a few of Mulaney's comedy shows.

Sharing a photo of herself and Malcolm on the floor of a hotel playing with trucks, Munn wrote, "Partying in Vegas looks a lot different now."



Last year, Mulaney talked about his first time celebrating Father's Day on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"He got me a plethora of gifts," Mulaney said. "I woke up, and I had breakfast with him. And his new thing is when I turn the phone on and it's in selfie mode and I put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera into his mouth. So, all his films have the same twist ending."

